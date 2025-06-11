Speed Limit Changed In Linn Creek Business Park

The public hearings have passed and it was up to the Camden County Commission on Tuesday to decide the fate of a couple changes for driving along Business Park Road in Linn Creek.

“No person shall operate any commercial vehicle upon the public County Road known as Business Park Rd. between Capital Quarries and Lowell Williams Rd. except unless said person is making a local delivery on said road.”

Calling it a matter of public safety, Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton also says the said ordinance lowers what had been a 35 miles per hour speed limit down to 25 miles per hour.

The said ordinance was passed unanimously putting the new regulations immediately in place with a maximum fine of $200.00 for any violations.