The Cardinals expected to call up outfielder Jordan Walker today.

He had been banished to Memphis for the last month plus, where he didn’t exactly wow the Cardinals hit over 230 with four home runs.

But the swing had been coming around and really St.

Louis has dealt with some injury issues in the outfield.

Dylan Carlson, Tyler O ‘Neill, currently on the IL, Lars Nukebar battling an injury.

We’ll see where he stands by the end of today.