Royals And Cardinals Pickup Some Wins In Holiday Weekend Games

It was a dominating performance by the Royals on Labor Day Monday as they smash the Chicago White Sox 12 -1 at the K.

American League pitcher of the month for August Cole Regans added again six shutout innings, seven strikeouts, he took a perfect game into the fifth inning again.

He does that for the second time…..He earns the victory, he’s now six and four and has been a force for the Royals since coming over from Texas.

Nelson Velazquez, he homers, Edward Oliveris homers twice in the win for Kansas City.

Better performance than the previous few days against the Red Sox, where the Royals lost on Saturday and Sunday, but they did get the win on Friday 13 to 2.

Cardinals not too shabby either over the weekend, picking up a win on Sunday 6 to 4 over the Pirates.

That comes after they fall to the Pirates twice, once on Friday and again on Saturday.