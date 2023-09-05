Lake Area Teams Strikeout During High School Football Games On Friday

Friday night High School Football results were bad for most of the lake area teams.

The Camdenton Lakers led the Kickapoo Chiefs 14 -0 at one point and actually up 3 -0 in the turnover department…..But all of that flipped.

Kickapoo would score 28 unanswered in the first half, including two touchdowns in the final minute off Camdenton turnovers in route to a 38 -21 victory.

It drops the Lakers to 1 -1 on the season…..Camdenton will get Waynesville next Friday.

School of the Osage dropped to 0 -2….Although a tight contest, they lose to Moberly by a score of 21 -14.

Eldon lost for the first time this season…..High scoring affair, but they fall to Owensville 35 -31.

No win for Versailles, they lose at Warsaw 48 -27, giving Warsaw the only victory for the Lake Area teams.

A look at other games across the Lake Region….it was Lebanon over Hillcrest 56 to 7, Waynesville over Parkview 21 to 6, Tipton over Lincoln, 60 to 14 and Windsor over Cole Camp, 22 to 20.

Full results for all games can be seen here: https://www.maxpreps.com/mo/football/scores/?date=9/1/2023