Royals, Cardinals & Mizzou Highlight Monday’s Sports Report

Drama for the Royals in Toronto on Sunday.

Vinny Pasquantino ties the game in the top of the eighth inning, and then a dramatic 5 run 10th gives the Royals A 7 to 4 win in extra innings as they down the Blue Jays.

A busy 10th inning that saw run scoring on hits by Kansas City allowing them to take two of three in the series.

They’re 3 1/2 out of that final wild card spot right now in the American League.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals offense at times absolutely dormant the last week.

They do explode for runs, eight runs on Saturday, but then fall back into the doldrums on Sunday only to rally in the 9th inning down 7 to nothing.

They would score three times, not nearly enough in a seven to three loss, dropping two of three from the Padres.

Cardinals are one game below 500 in LA to take on the Dodgers tonight.

It’s the first scrimmage of fall camp for Mizzou football today, although no news on what quarterback might have the edge at the moment.

Is it Beau Probiula? Is it Sam Horn?

Maybe some separation in that scrimmage today.