New Warning About Ultra Processed Foods

There’s some new news for you to digest before you taking a bite of that next ultra processed food item.

Eating ultra processed food may raise your risk for lung cancer.

Research published in the journal Thorax looked at the health impact of ultra processed foods like lunch meat, ice cream, fried foods, bread, breakfast cereals, and soft drinks.

People who ate the most ultra-processed foods were 41% more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer compared to people who avoided ultra processed foods.

This isn’t the first time there’s been a link between ultra processed foods and health issues.

Back in May it was revealed that a large Canadian study linked of more than 6-thousand Canadians found a clear connection between such foods (including frozen pizza, sugar laden breakfast cereals, and chips) and higher blood pressure, larger waistlines and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

It found that those who consume ultra-processed foods were more likely to be male, have lower income levels, less education, and to have reported lower fruit and vegetable intake.

Such foods are heavily marketed, and appeal to consumers who are pressed for time.

That study was published in the journal of Nutrition and Metabolism.