Royals, Cardinals & Mizzou In Thursday Sports Report

There’s no denying that the Royals have hit the skids here as of late, but they’re doing it against the best team in the American League.

And the Yankees last night struck early against the Royals.

Six runs in the first inning, they go on to win by a score of 11 to 5.

The Royals had to spread things out throughout the bullpen.

Daniel Lynch, he went six and two-thirds after an opener, but gave up six runs.

The Yankees’ bats doing damage as they are wont to do. Giancarlo Stanton with a home run.

Gleyber Torres, a home run for the Royals.

Bobby Witt Jr., he went three for five, a double, a couple RBI, and a couple of runs scored, but not enough.

Four straight losses now for Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, they get a much-needed win against the Pirates. 4-2 was the final.

Sonny Gray back to his dominant self.

He struck out nine over seven innings to earn his eighth win.

And maybe, just maybe, Nolan Arenado is starting to heat up a little bit.

He had three hits, including a double, a run scored, and an RBI.

Mizzou basketball has a date with the Cal Bears in the SCC-ACC Challenge.

Cal, yes, they’re part of the ACC now.

That game will be played on December the 3rd in Columbia.

Cal, by the way, Dennis Gates, alma mater