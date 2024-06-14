Thousands Without Power in Lake Area After Early-Morning Storms

Early morning thunderstorms bring warnings, heavy rain and wind leaving thousands without power in the lake area.

As of about 5:30 this morning, Camden County was the hardest hit with 1,861 without power…1,573 with the Southwest Electric Co-op, 279 with Co-Mo Cooperative and 9 with Laclede electric.

There were also 961 with Co-Mo in Morgan County without power, and 567 without power in Benton County…the majority, 463, with Southwest, 98 with Co-Mo and a handful with the Central Missouri Coop. Nearby Dallas County also had 544 without power and about 50 in Laclede County.