Royals Fall Despite Strong Showing While Cardinals Pickup Win In Tuesday Games

It was another dominating performance for Royals lefty Cole Reagan’s last night.

Nine strikeouts over seven shutout innings.

But the Royals bullpen could not hold the lead.

Reagan’s would exit up one nothing.

Pittsburgh scores two in the eighth, four in the ninth, and root to a six to three win.

For Reagan’s, it’s really been remarkable what he’s done since coming over in the Aroldis Chapman trade from Texas.

His 53 strikeouts are the second most by any Royals pitcher ever in a single month.

His strikeout rate of better than 36% best by any Royal starter ever over a single month.



Cardinals got a walk off hit from Tommy Edmond last night in the bottom of the 10th inning.

He beat the Padres six to five, with that four game losing streak now in the rear view mirror.