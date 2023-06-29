Royals Fall While Cardinals Win In Tuesday Night Games

Tough one for the Royals last night as they could not hold on to a one nothing lead into the top of the 9th inning.

Scott Barlow gives up a two run double off the bat of Will Brennan.

Guardians come back to beat the Royals by a score of two to one.

Great effort on the mound by Kansas City Brady Singer.

Six shutout Reims one of his better starts of the year, but he comes away with a no decision.

Jordan Walker extends his hitting streak to 16 games.

Paul De Young smacks his 12th home run of the year.

Cardinals beat the Astros four to two at Bush.

Jordan Montgomery, very solid to pick up his fifth win. Jordan Hicks continues his recent dominance in the 9th inning as he picks up his fifth save.

Two straight wins for the Cardinals.

Baby steps here for the Birds.

They’re back to twelve games below 500.