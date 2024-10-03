Royals Fan Celebrate As Team Wins Wild Card Series In Game 2

Royals fans still celebrating today after a sweep of the Orioles in their American League Wild Card Series.

2 to one, the final yesterday after a 1 to nothing winner in game one

Pitching the name of the game for the Royals.

It was Cole Reagan’s in game one yesterday.

Seth Lugo couldn’t get out of the 5th inning, did strike out six, allowed a home run, but his Kansas City Bull behind him.

In fact, 5 pitchers on the back end again.

Ercsig with his 2nd save in as many days as the Royals secure that 2 to one winner.

How about Bobby Witt Junior drove in two of the three runs in the series, was 2 for five yesterday with that RBI.

The American League batting champion doing work for the Royals.

So now the American Second League Division Series will start Saturday.

Royals and Yankees in New York.

And how about Monday night, as both the American League Division Series and the Chiefs on Monday Night Football will be going on simultaneously.

A great time to be a Royals and Chiefs fan right now.

And how about a great time to be an NCAA wrestling fan?

The national championships coming to Saint Louis and Enterprise Center in 2027.