Three Firefighters Injured, About 1,000 Acres Up in Flames in Natural Cover Fire in Camden County

What was reported as a 50 acre natural cover fire comes to an end with three firefighters injured and about 1,000 acres going up in flames on Franklin Road, off A-Road in Camden County.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, upon arrival to the call on Thursday of last week, the fire was fast moving with efforts hampered by windy conditions causing the blaze to repeatedly overrun established fire breaks.

Several homes were threatened but were spared any reported damage. Several tree stands and hunting structures were destroyed and, unfortunately, one firefighter was taken to the hospital and two others treated on the scene for extreme heat and exhaustion.

Providing mutual aid were personnel from the Tri-County and Osage Beach fire districts, the Department of Conservation, and the Camden Ambulance District while the Sunrise Beach district provided coverage for any other calls.

It took about eight hours for crews to clear the scene.