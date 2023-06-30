Royals Pickup Win While Cardinals Fall In Thursday Games

Freddie Fermin smacked a two run, double in the bottom of the 10th inning.

A walk off, knocked to give the Royals a 4 -3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals had just six hits on the night, but they make them count.

Zack Greinke gave up 11 hits, but just two runs to keep Kansas City in the ballgame.

It was another ugly affair at Busch Stadium last night as Adam Wainwright gave up six runs and couldn’t get through two innings.

He was bounced, takes the loss, Astros pummeled the Cardinals 14 -0 just four hits for the birds.

Wainwright in the midst of his final season in the big leagues, some questions as to whether or not he will continue, but manager Olimar Mall cast those doubts aside in his post -game press conference making it known.

Wainwright will be on the mound, will take the turn for his next scheduled start.