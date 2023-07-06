Mizzou Adding More Prospects To 2024 Roster For Basketball

Mizzou football continues to add some quality prospects for their 2024 recruiting class, getting a commitment from four -star linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez out of Florida yesterday.

His recruitment means the Tigers class for 2024 moves up to number 70 in the latest rivals rankings that is an uptick with so few recruits for the Mizzou class as of late.

If you look by the rating of the average player, they’re actually closer to number 36.

Former Mizzou basketball star who’s had a quality career in the NBA, Damari Carroll, is joining the Toronto Raptors coaching staff.