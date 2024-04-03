Royals Win, Chiefs Talk Running Backs & Final Four Sees Record TV Audience In Wednesday Sports Report

Great win for the Royals last night in Baltimore.

They beat the Orioles by a score of four to one Alec Marsh on the mound gave up a run on two hits over seven innings of work five strikeouts and a walk for his first win of the year at the plate

Michael Garcia in the lead -off spot the royals third baseman a double a triple Droven, three of the four runs, was on base three times.

He’s hitting just 250, but in OPS, over 1 ,000 here in the early parts of this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs shopping for a running back yesterday.

We told you about J .K. Dobbins being in KC, looking for new home.

Well, Clyde Edwards, E -layer, he is a Kansas city chief.

The two sides agreeing on a one -year contract.

This is a guy said his good moments his bad moments for the Chiefs, but he will be around in 2024 that’s not to say Dobbins won’t sign Both sides remain intrigued about a possible deal

How about Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes their win to advance to the Final Four on Monday night beating LSU?

It’s the most watched college basketball game in the history of ESPN men’s or women’s…..over 12 million viewers watched it on Monday night

It will be Iowa and Yukon in the final four.