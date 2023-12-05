fbpx

Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

 

Russellville Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Night

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, December 4th, 2023

A Russellville woman is dead and two other people injured in a two-vehicle accident on Boone County Route-H at Innovation Boulevard.

The highway patrol says it happened early Sunday night when 34-year-old Raechel Ford, of Russellville, crossed the center striking the front left of the vehicle driven by 62-year-old Debra Bates, also from Russellville.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene while her passenger, 63-year-old Lisa Roberts of Lakeside, California, was seriously hurt and taken to University Hospital.

Ford suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to University Hospital.

All three of the women were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, December 4th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony