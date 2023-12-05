Russellville Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Night

A Russellville woman is dead and two other people injured in a two-vehicle accident on Boone County Route-H at Innovation Boulevard.

The highway patrol says it happened early Sunday night when 34-year-old Raechel Ford, of Russellville, crossed the center striking the front left of the vehicle driven by 62-year-old Debra Bates, also from Russellville.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene while her passenger, 63-year-old Lisa Roberts of Lakeside, California, was seriously hurt and taken to University Hospital.

Ford suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to University Hospital.

All three of the women were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.