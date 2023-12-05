Candidate Filing Period Set To Open Tuesday December 5th

If you have an interest in running for municipal government and believe that the early bird really does get the proverbial worm, you might want to make your way down to your respective city hall by the end of business on Tuesday, December 5th.

Candidate filing for municipal offices, statewide, opens at 8:00 in the morning with board of aldermen seats, mayors’ positions and other offices up for grabs.

The candidate filing period will come to a close at the end of business on December 26th.