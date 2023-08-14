Salem Missouri Fugitive Killed In Michigan Shootout

A fugitive from Salem, Missouri, is dead after a standoff and a shootout.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service says the Special Operations Group was attempting to serve warrants for Lindsey and Giovanni McNab at a residence in Goetzville, Michigan, when Giovanni opened fire striking one deputy.

The standoff ended Wednesday night when the marshals approached the residence and discovered that McNab was dead…the apparent cause of death unknown at this time while the deputy remains in stable condition.

McNab and his wife Lindsey were wanted out of Christian County, Missouri, for abduction and parental kidnapping.

Lindsey had been arrested earlier during the day before Giovanni barricaded himself and two children inside the residence leading to the Wednesday night confrontation.

The children were unharmed and placed under protective custody. The incident remains under investigation.