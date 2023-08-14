Preparations Underway for Annual CFL Champagne Campaign That Returns September 30th

The Community Foundation of the Lake’s Annual Champagne Campaign is right around the corner.

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for our Annual Fundraiser the Champagne Campaign at the beautiful Shawnee Bluff Vineyard Saturday, September 30th. Doors open at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $65 and will include dinner, games, raffles, live and silent auction items. Some of the live auction items include 2 wet steps, half side of beef, a shadowbox showcasing commemorative law enforcement patches along with a Henry .22 caliber American Law Enforcement rifle, full page ads from LO Profile and Shore/ Lake Relo magazines. We are thrilled to announce Rick Ball as the honorary chair. This year our theme is “Make Magic Happen.” Magician Gerry Tritz will entertain you as well as DJ Justin Farrell. The evening is sure to be phenomenal and as always, the amazing Chris Galloway of Pappo’s restaurant and Melissa Galloway of Mama Cita’s restaurant will be providing dinner.

This event raises funds for our annual grant round held at the beginning of each year and helps over 25 deserving Non-Profit organizations in Camden, Miller, & Morgan counties.

CFL President Stacy Pyrtle states “the CFL’s mission is to build the educational, cultural, health and economic development of the Lake community. The CFL board and long-standing donors are dedicated to continued growth in gifts coming in AND in grants going out. Last year alone the CFL granted out $90,000 to local nonprofits. We can be proud to live at the lake and now must engage and cultivate “next-gen” donors through collaborative philanthropy and learning about community needs.” To that end, this fundraiser will be lots of FUN to introduce the next generation to our philanthropic community.

Since its inception in 2009, Community Foundation’s annual fundraiser has led to more than $600,000 in grants to local charities such as Wonderland Camp, Children’s Learning Center, Lake Area Industries, CADV, Kids’ Harbor, Medical Missions for Christ, Share the Harvest Food Pantry, Buddy Packs, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Westlake Aquatic Center, Lake Arts Council Children’s Theater, and more.

Corporate and table sponsorships are available by calling Jan Amos at 321-258-5828. Thank you to these generous business partners who have already secured their 2023 sponsorship: Scott’s Concrete, Tegethoff Development, Shawnee Bluff, Fass Fuel, LO Profile, Shore/ Lake Relo.

Event tickets or sponsorships can be purchased online at our website, http://Communityfoundationofthelake.com or from the link on our Community Foundation of the Lake FB page.

Donations can be given in any amount at any time, to benefit community needs