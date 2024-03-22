fbpx

Sales Tax Collections So Far Higher For 2024 In Osage Beach

Sales tax collections for Fiscal-2024 are up and showing a healthy increase in Osage Beach.

That’s according to City Administrator Jeana Woods’ monthly report which shows General Fund Sales Tax standing at $1,318,060 through March…a little more than $119,000 or 9.9% more than last year for the same period.

The amount collected is also $9,322 more, or 0.7%, than projected to date.

Osage Beach imposes a 2% sales tax with half of that to go toward general revenue and the other half split between the capital improvement tax and transportation funds.

The city also collects a 3% marijuana sales tax on top of the rest.

Reporter Mike Anthony