Search For Person Wanted In Connection To Lake Ozark Woman’s Death Continues

The search for a person of interest in the death earlier this week of a Lake Ozark-area woman continues.

Miller County Deputies responded late Monday morning to the apartment on Village Marina Road for a death investigation and discovered the body of a young woman and suspected cocaine in the residence.

Investigation at the scene revealed that 33-year-old Kendrick Terrell Cook had fled the scene before deputies arrived and has been named as the person of interest.

A probable cause statement indicates that Cook and the unidentified deceased woman were going to party one more time before they separated.

Cook has since been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

In the meantime, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Cook.