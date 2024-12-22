Eureka High School Offical To Be Recognized During Event At Lake Of The Ozarks

When the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals convenes for its 52nd annual spring conference in March at Lake of the Ozarks, the association will officially recognize its assistant principal of the year.

Here’s the spoiler alert……that recognition will be bestowed on Doctor David Arledge, assistant principal at Eureka High School in the Rockwood District in the St. Louis area.

The assistant principal association recently announced Arledge as the recipient of the award during a surprise event in front of staff, students, family and friends at Eureka High School.

Arledge is the 35th recipient of the honor which was established in 1991.