SBFD Adds Three New Firefighters and Promotes Another to Lieutenant

The Sunrise Beach Fire District has announced the promotions and swearing in of three firefighters who completed their probationary periods and the promotion of another firefighter to the rank of lieutenant.

Chief Joe LaPlant says Dakota Hollis, Tim Hathcock and Arthur Johnson were promoted from Probationary Firefighter to Firefighter after completing their one-year period while responding to alarms and on-the-job training.

Firefighter Tyler Austin, promoted to Lieutenant a few weeks ago, was also officially sworn-in during the ceremony held Wednesday at the Sunrise Beach Fire Headquarters.