MO Attorney General’s Office Issues 33 Cease and Desist Letters to Unlicensed Cannabis Retailers

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s has issued 33 cease and desist letters to unlicensed retailers selling intoxicating cannabis and marijuana products not allowed under the state’s Constitution.
Hanaway says the retailers in question are peddling dangerous and deceptive products, and that a storefront and sales counter do not magically convert an illegal drug operation into a legitimate business.
18 of the cease and desist letters were sent to unlicensed dispensaries in the St. Louis region, 13 in the Kansas City region and two in the Springfield region.
Lab testing confirmed that many of the businesses sold substances containing lead, arsenic, mercury, ethanol, and other contaminants, solvents, pesticides or unknown byproducts.
St. Louis Region:
- 30314 Smoke Shop in St. Louis
- AREA 51 STL in St. Louis
- CBD Kratom Tower Grove in St. Louis
- Conoco / Zamani Mart in St. Louis
- Coughing Cardinal in St. Louis
- Far Out in Maplewood
- Flare Smoke N Vape in Ballwin
- Furr Dispensary in St. Louis
- Gateway Dispensary in St. Louis
- Get Plugged Dispensary in St. Louis
- Good Times Smoke Shop in St. Louis
- Moonlight Smoke Shop in St. Louis
- Muddy Waters Smoke Shop in St. Louis
- Paradise Smoke Shop in St. Louis
- Pit Stop Smoke Shop in St. Louis
- The Smoke Station in St. Louis
- Titanium Vapor in St. Louis
- Vaporized STL in Maplewood
Kansas City Region:
- Big Chiefs Kush Waldo in Kansas City
- Center Smoke Shop in Independence
- Dr. Smoke in Kansas City
- Gray Area Cannabis in Independence
- Herb Depot in Independence
- It’s A Dream in Kansas City
- KC Kush in Kansas City
- Main Smoke Shop KC in Kansas City
- Mr. Niceguy in Kansas City
- Prohibition Cannabis in Kansas City
- Sacred Leaf in Independence
- Super E Cig Smoke Shop in St. Joseph
- Vapor Maven in Cameron
Springfield Region:
- Puffer’s Choice in Clever
- Swin Dispensary in Nixa