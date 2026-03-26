MO Attorney General’s Office Issues 33 Cease and Desist Letters to Unlicensed Cannabis Retailers

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s has issued 33 cease and desist letters to unlicensed retailers selling intoxicating cannabis and marijuana products not allowed under the state’s Constitution.

Hanaway says the retailers in question are peddling dangerous and deceptive products, and that a storefront and sales counter do not magically convert an illegal drug operation into a legitimate business.

18 of the cease and desist letters were sent to unlicensed dispensaries in the St. Louis region, 13 in the Kansas City region and two in the Springfield region.

Lab testing confirmed that many of the businesses sold substances containing lead, arsenic, mercury, ethanol, and other contaminants, solvents, pesticides or unknown byproducts.

St. Louis Region:

30314 Smoke Shop in St. Louis

AREA 51 STL in St. Louis

CBD Kratom Tower Grove in St. Louis

Conoco / Zamani Mart in St. Louis

Coughing Cardinal in St. Louis

Far Out in Maplewood

Flare Smoke N Vape in Ballwin

Furr Dispensary in St. Louis

Gateway Dispensary in St. Louis

Get Plugged Dispensary in St. Louis

Good Times Smoke Shop in St. Louis

Moonlight Smoke Shop in St. Louis

Muddy Waters Smoke Shop in St. Louis

Paradise Smoke Shop in St. Louis

Pit Stop Smoke Shop in St. Louis

The Smoke Station in St. Louis

Titanium Vapor in St. Louis

Vaporized STL in Maplewood

Kansas City Region:

Big Chiefs Kush Waldo in Kansas City

Center Smoke Shop in Independence

Dr. Smoke in Kansas City

Gray Area Cannabis in Independence

Herb Depot in Independence

It’s A Dream in Kansas City

KC Kush in Kansas City

Main Smoke Shop KC in Kansas City

Mr. Niceguy in Kansas City

Prohibition Cannabis in Kansas City

Sacred Leaf in Independence

Super E Cig Smoke Shop in St. Joseph

Vapor Maven in Cameron

Springfield Region: