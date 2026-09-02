Highway Patrol Releases Shootout Accident Details

The highway patrol has released more information about the accident involving a Shootout boat from over last weekend.

The accident which has been widely viewed on social media happened around 11:00 on Saturday morning when the 2019 Skater was going 200-plus miles per hour, caught air and flipped end over end.

The driver of the Shootout boat, a 45-year-old man from Independence, Minnesota, was seriously injured while a second person from one of the fire boats on the scene entered the water and suffered minor injuries while trying to board the race boat.

Both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.