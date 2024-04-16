Without question, the best player in professional golf today is Scotty Sheffler.

He showed us all why Sunday in the final round of the 88th plane of the Masters from Augusta, Georgia.

Sheffler, a four shot win.

He wins his second green jacket in the last three years.

In a year, a season where he’s won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he’s won the players championship.

In fact, in his last four starts, his only non -win was a runner up finish.

For Sheffler, he is number one in the world and he put any doubt to rest yesterday.

He is the best around.

Ludwig Oberg, his first major championship of any kind, runner up seven under par

Colin Morikawa, two time major winner in the final group with Sheffler, hung around for about seven or eight holes.

He fell by the wayside, a couple of water balls finished in a three way tie for third with Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa.