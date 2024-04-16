fbpx

Tue. Apr 16th, 2024

 

Thousands Of Dollars In Grant Money Going To Lake Area First Responders

Monday, April 15th, 2024

The lake area is represented on a short list of recipients of a combined $5-million in grants for equipment and other needs.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety released the list this week which includes $43,586 going to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Other nearby agencies in the region  receiving a grant include the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office which receives more than $84,000 and the Cole Camp Rural Fire District which is receiving a $187,500 grant.

The grants are being provided by funding in the American Rescue Plan Act.

Reporter Mike Anthony