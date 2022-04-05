School funding remains an issue for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven tells MissouriNet they’ve been asking for millions to help improve academically struggling K-12 school districts, but it’s not happening “We have requested, consistently, additional funding for improvement efforts to support a district or school, when it has been un-accredited or provisionally accredited. We are not receiving those funds at this time.”

Vandeven says the department has been requesting about six million dollars for roughly the past decade, but since nothing has been approved the lack of funds is leaving some underperforming schools on their own.

The Legislature is still working on the fiscal year 2023 budget.