Tuesday is the day for the April Municipal elections across the Lake Area.

Several positions are up for grabs throughout the community, including positions for Mayor, Alderman and School Board seats.

KRMS will be providing coverage for the latest results on Tuesday night.

For more details on the upcoming elections in your community, see the ballots below:

***LAKE AREA BALLOTS***

CAMDEN COUNTY

MILLER COUNTY

MORGAN COUNTY

BENTON COUNTY