School Of The Osage And Local Police Participate In ALICE Active Shooter Training

Officials from School of the Osage teamed up this past week with the Osage Beach and Lake Ozark police departments to be ready for the unthinkable in the case of an active shooter situation.

“Right now, because of what’s going on in the country, this training is pretty hard to secure. And so we had booked it back in January and done all the logistics around it.”

Superintendent Doctor Laura Nelson also says the main difference between the ALICE training this year compared to the past will allow the district to review and refresh the training on a monthly basis.

“What we did this time was instead of just having the ALICE trainer come in and blanket train the staff, he came in and trained essentially 16 of our staff members to be trainers. And we did that in conjunction with four police officers. Two from Lake Ozark, two from Osage Beach.”

ALICE is an acronym for “alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate”…steps taught in the case of an active shooter or other critical violent incident in a school building or other type of business.

Figures show, however, that 76-percent of such incidents do NOT happen in a school setting.