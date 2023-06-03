No Wake Zones In Effect This Weekend Due To Offshore Powerboat Races

The Missouri Highway Patrol is warning boaters in the area of this weekend’s scheduled offshore boat race that a no-wake and idle speed zone will be in effect for several hours.

The main event is scheduled to take place on Saturday from the 5.4-mile marker through the 8.9-mile marker of the Osage Arm.

The no wake and idle speed zone in the area will be in effect from about 8:30 Saturday morning until about an hour after the final race is finished.

Boaters wanting to anchor down in the area should also have enough anchor line for water deeper than 100-feet.

And, after the racing is done, extra caution is urged when dispersing from the event due to expected rough water conditions.

From the HWP:

Captain Jason N. Crites, commanding officer of Troop F, would like to inform boaters of an offshore boat race event. The event will take place on June 3, 2023, from the 5.4-mile marker through the 8.9-mile marker of the Osage Arm on Lake of the Ozarks. Powerboat testing will begin at 9 a.m. and the event will start at 11 a.m. Boating traffic in the area will be restricted to no wake and idle speed. The no wake, idle speed restriction will be enforced approximately 30 minutes prior to testing and will continue to be enforced up to one hour after the last race.

Every attempt will be made to minimize inconvenience to boaters navigating near the race, but boaters should expect congestion in the area. Troopers, as well as event staff, will be located around the course and will assist boaters in locating the designated areas for spectator anchoring. Spectators wishing to anchor should anticipate needing enough anchor line for water depth in excess of 100 feet.

Captain Crites urges boaters to use heightened caution while exiting the area following the event due to conditions caused by the heavy boat traffic, and to report ALL impaired operators to Troop F at 573-751-1000 or by dialing *55 on a cellular phone.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!!

Follow Troop F on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperF.