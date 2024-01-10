Camden County Republican Club Starts Preparations For Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Although we’re not even a month into winter, it’s not stopping the Camden County Republican Club from already thinking about leprechauns, shamrocks, perhaps some green-colored beverages and…of course…the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Republican club is putting the call out to its membership to hop onto, or walk beside, the club’s entry for the 40th annual parade which is set for Saturday, March 16th, along Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Lake Ozark.

Republican club members can get more information about helping out by getting in touch with Lorrie Askeland on, or before, March 1st.