West Side Of The Lake Sees Busy Police Week

Law enforcement remains busy on the west side of the lake with another 535 combined calls for the week ending this past Saturday.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office handled the majority of the calls, 351, which were highlighted by 19 property crimes and 14 animal control calls. Deputies also pulled over 56 motorists for traffic stops.

Camdenton Police reported 91 calls for service which included eight traffic accidents and 16 traffic stops.

In Sunrise Beach, officers responded to 82 calls for service which included four reports of suspicious activity and 42 traffic stops.

And in Linn Creek, there were 11 calls for service with officers also initiating eight traffic stops.