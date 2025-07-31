fbpx

Search Begins for New Chamber Executive Director

The search has begun for a replacement following the announced resignation of Camdenton Area Chamber Executive Director KC Cloke.

After four years with the Camdenton Chamber and nearly a decade overall in the chamber industry, Cloke is walking out of the role to assume administrative and marketing duties for her family’s business, Cloke Custom Homes, L-L-C.

Cloke says she’s especially grateful for the relationships built over the years and that she plans to stay involved as a member business of the chamber. Cloke will step down effective September 12th.

In the meantime, the Chamber’s Board f Directors has formed a Search Committee to identify and select the next Executive Director. Resumes need to submitted by the end of business on Friday, August 15th.

Reporter Mike Anthony