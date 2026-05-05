Tue. May 5th, 2026

 

A Special Day for Falcon Cam

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, May 5th, 2026

For those who just happened to be watching online at the time, they were able to witness a special event…the hatching of some Peregrine falcon chicks from their perch in Franklin County.

The falcon cam is part of a partnership between Ameren Missouri, the World Bird Sanctuary and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The eggs were laid in late March and required about a month to incubate. It’ll take the downy chicks about a week-and-a-half to be able to regulate their own bodies and about six weeks before they take their first flights.

In the meantime, the live falcon cam is still available from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. through the end of June.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, May 5th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony