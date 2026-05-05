A Special Day for Falcon Cam

Tue. May 5th, 2026
For those who just happened to be watching online at the time, they were able to witness a special event…the hatching of some Peregrine falcon chicks from their perch in Franklin County.
The falcon cam is part of a partnership between Ameren Missouri, the World Bird Sanctuary and the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The eggs were laid in late March and required about a month to incubate. It’ll take the downy chicks about a week-and-a-half to be able to regulate their own bodies and about six weeks before they take their first flights.
In the meantime, the live falcon cam is still available from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. through the end of June.