A Special Day for Falcon Cam

For those who just happened to be watching online at the time, they were able to witness a special event…the hatching of some Peregrine falcon chicks from their perch in Franklin County.

The falcon cam is part of a partnership between Ameren Missouri, the World Bird Sanctuary and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The eggs were laid in late March and required about a month to incubate. It’ll take the downy chicks about a week-and-a-half to be able to regulate their own bodies and about six weeks before they take their first flights.

In the meantime, the live falcon cam is still available from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. through the end of June.