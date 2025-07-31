MLB Trade Deadline Today – Cardinals Making 3 Big Moves

Trade deadline hits today, but the Cardinals fired off their big blockbuster trade on Wednesday, moving former All Star closer Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in exchange for three prospects.

And it’s telling with the caliber of prospects coming back to Saint Louis.

All high upside guys, but players that are nowhere near the majors.

All still currently in a ball.

The players coming back Shortstop Jesus Baez, who began the year in Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list.

Also coming over 2 pitchers that were drafted in 2024, Nate Dom and Frank Ellisall, both pitchers with big arms, but again, not a lot of professional baseball experience yet.

But Helsley, the big trade ship now off the board for the Redbirds.

Meanwhile, the Royals continue to inch closer to 500. They’ve made a statement.

They’re in it to win it right now.

And what a dramatic ending on Wednesday, a walk off hit by Salvador Perez in the bottom of the 10th inning broke a 00 tie to give the Royals a 1-0 win.

Kansas City uses 9 pitchers in a bullpen game to get it done.