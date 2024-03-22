Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 150 thousand electric vehicles.

The problem is with a system that charges a smaller 12 volt battery that powers accessories on certain Hyundai ionics, Kia ev Sixes and luxury Genesis EVs.

About 150,000 have an issue with the system that keeps that battery charged.

The vehicles can stop recharging that battery.

Now, even though the 12 volt battery doesn’t move the wheels, it is important to the operation of the vehicle.

No word of any injuries or crashes related to this.