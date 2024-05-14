Sunrise Beach Woman Facing Court Date After Dog Biting Incidents

A Sunrise Beach woman has a future court date after a sequence of events came to an end when her dog reportedly put a bite back into crime.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates that the sheriff’s office responded to the residence just a day after the dog had bit a 70-year-old woman checking her mail.

This time, the owner of the dog responded by screaming and cursing at animal control, dispatchers and a deputy. It’s alleged that Mary Beth Frost brought the dog out on a leash before it broke free charging at, and biting, the deputy’s finger and thumb.

Frost was able to get the dog into her vehicle and re-attach the leash before helping to get it into an animal control vehicle for a 10-day quarantine. The deputy was treated for the dog bites at Lake Regional.

Frost was issued a summons for the dog reportedly biting multiple people.