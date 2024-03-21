Sunrise Beach Fire Says New #4 Station Making “Significant Impacts” On The West Side

Making a difference.

Although station house #4 on Rte-F in the Sunrise Beach Fire District has been opened fulltime now for only a couple of months, benefits of the additional manpower and equipment have been very clear especially over the past two weeks.

“Last couple of weeks the Lake area has been hammered with large scale brush fires and numerous other alarms during this incidents….and I just wanted to say that having a 3rd station has had a dramatic impact on keeping our district covered and providing mutual aid.”

Chief Joe Laplant goes on to say that the district remains busy so far this year with a total of 172 calls…among the calls: 12 structure fires, two vehicle fires, 10 natural cover fires, 97 E-M-S calls and 16 calls for public assistance.