Search Underway For Missing Dog Involved In Fatal Car Crash On Niangua Bridge

Already a tragic story all the way around – the fatal crash last Friday on the Niangua Bridge at the Lake of the Ozarks has another sad detail according to a social media post.

One man was killed and three others were seriously injured in the wreck, and a search is continuing for a dog that was also in the vehicle of two of the injured people.

Zeke, a male yellow lab mix, jumped out of Craig and Donna Hunt’s vehicle when the crash occurred.

A post on the Facebook page “Lost and Found Pets Lake of the Ozarks” by a woman named Tammy Burgher says as the couple continue to recover at University Hospital, they are hoping someone will find their beloved dog and care for him until they can be reunited.

An online poster asks anyone who finds Zeke to call 573-789-9977.

32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. 54 year old Drew Fairchild died in the crash.