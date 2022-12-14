Missouri Residents Have Until JAN 13th To File Challenges To Broadband Coverage Map

Missourians have until January 13th to file challenges to to a newly released map of broadband coverage…When determining Missouri’s share of federal broadband funding.

The office of broadband development is encouraging residents to ensure that homes and businesses and communities are correctly represented on the maps to make sure locations are eligible for funding.

And get their fair share.

The map will determine how much of the more that $42 billion dollars in funding will be coming to the state through the Broadband Equity Access And Deployment Program.

In 2023, Missouri will use the funding for its Connecting all Missourians initiative.

You can view the FCC national broadband map at broadbandmap.FCC.gov