Search Underway For Missing Teen Woman From Dallas County

The Dallas County Sheriff’s office needs your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials say 15-year-old Brooklyn Bennett has been missing since January 24th and at one point, was spotted in the Camdenton area.

Sheriff Scott Rice believes she may have left that area since then and may now be near Ozark, just south of Springfield.

A photo of her is up on our website and social media sites.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s office immediately.