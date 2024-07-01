Royals And Cardinals Pull Off Weekend Wins

It was a successful weekend for the Royals.

They take three of four from first place, Cleveland.

They beat the Guardians on Sunday 6-2 behind Seth Lugo who went six shutout frames, ten strikeouts to win for the 11th time this year.

Lugo is 11-2.

Continued to marvel by this free agent acquisition by the Royals.

He got some help at the plate.

Salvador Perez smacked his 14th home run of the season.

Bobby Witt Jr., three hits including his ninth triple on the year.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, they are winners Sunday 2-0 behind Lance Lynn.

Speaking of free agent acquisitions, the former Cardinal turned current Cardinal.

Six shutout frames, six strikeouts, Lynn in the ballgame reaches 1,000 strikeouts as a Cardinal.

He’s now four and three on the year.

The other headline here on the mound for St. Louis is Ryan Helsley as he picks up his 30th save.

That matches Lee Smith’s franchise record before the All-Star break.

By the way, it also marks 30 consecutive saves for Helsley.

He has been dynamite struck out to in the performance.