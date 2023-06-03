SEC Makes Big Decision On Games For 2024 Season

It was decision time yesterday for SEC Commissioner Greg Sanky.

The league will remain at eight games in the 2024 season when Oklahoma and Texas arrive on the scene.

A caveat to that, divisions will go away.

So it will be 16 teams.

The top two would advance to the SEC Championship and at least for 2024, just one set rival.

But that could change pretty quickly thereafter.

It’s the plan as of right now just for the 2024 season.

Of course, this upcoming season, the SEC remains at 14.

Oklahoma and Texas will be part of a super big 12, at least for one season.

14 teams will be a part of that league.