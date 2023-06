It’s more than a year away, but the SEC announced the matchups for the 2024 football season as the league expands to 16 with the arrivals of Texas and Oklahoma.

For Mizzou, their home schedule looks like this.

Arkansas, Auburn, Vanderbilt and renewing that Big 12 rivalry with Oklahoma on the road.

The Tigers will take on Alabama, Texas A &M, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Those old SEC East rivals Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, not on the schedule for 2024.