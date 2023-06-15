MLB Baseball In Missouri Suffering Major Losses As Season Progresses

The Royals…They’ve lost nine in a row.

They fall again last night to the Reds by a score of seven to four.

Daniel Lynch gave up seven runs over seven innings of work, but the worst news might be the status of first baseman Vinny Pasquantino.

He has a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

It will require surgery and put him on the shelf for the remainder of the 2023 season.

He should be ready to go, however, for next year’s spring training.

The Cardinals, they’ve dropped five straight and they have reached a rock bottom for the season.

15 games under 500.

They lose to the Giants.

They get swept eight to five in 10 innings yesterday