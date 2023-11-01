Sedalia Man Facing Child Porn Charges Following Investigation Last Week

A Sedalia man faces several child-related charges after being taken into custody on Thursday of last week by the highway patrol in Johnson County.

The highway patrol release says 35-year-old Frank Jenkins is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography, and one count each of promoting child porn and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators reportedly receive a tip about the activity leading them to a place of employment where Jenkins was questioned and allegedly admitted to possessing and distributing child porn using his cell phone.

Jenkins was booked into the Johnson County with his bond set at $50,000 cash only.