More Clarity Offered In “Ozark Conference” Realignment Plans For Area High Schools

We’re starting to get some clarity when it comes to the conference realignment situation in the Ozark Conference involving the Camdenton Lakers.

There was a two o ‘clock deadline yesterday that came and went and the Lakers stood pat.

Lebanon and Waynesville did not.

They appeared to be joining the Central Ozark Conference starting in the 2024 school year.

Camdenton and Rolla remain out and according to reports, it does appear like the Lakers are prepared to join the Central Missouri Athletic Conference next year.

That’s a league that houses Jeff City, soon to have Jeff City, Elias, the Columbia schools and others…..remain to be seen if Rolla would join that league as well.

Now according to sources to KRMS Sports, Camdenton could still have an opportunity to schedule in non -conference their big rivalry game with Lebanon, maybe even Waynesville.

There would be multiple dates that could be open in joining the CMAC.

Now that would also hinge on how many other teams do join after Camdenton arrives.

All this still has to be sorted out and will keep you posted.