A Sedalia woman is injured in a one-car wreck along highway-65 north of 52-east in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened late Monday night when the car driven by 25-year-old Gaylon Marshall, also from Sedalia, ran off the road and overturned.

One passenger, 24-year-old Sarah Gerloff, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

Both had been wearing a seat belt at the time.