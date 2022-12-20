Historic Photos Of The Lake Being Sought By Secretary Of State’s Office

Many Lake Area folks proudly possess historic photos of The Lake’s creation, the building of the dam, and some even have pics of the area prior-to the Lake’s creation.

All would be worthy submissions as The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is still looking for photos documenting the state’s history.

In commemoration of the 200th anniversary as a state, the State Archives launched a public photograph drive on the day of the anniversary in August of last year.

Photographs of historic significance of culture, events, people, and places are still being sought to help preserve and expand Missouri’s photographic history.